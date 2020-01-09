Phnom Penh: Police arrested a man who threw stones at Prime Minister Hun Sen’s villa near Independence Monument in Daun Penh on the morning of January 8, 2020.

After throwing the stones, bodyguards who were on duty outside the fence arrested the person and sent him to the police in Chaktomok district.

The man was named as Rith Piseth, a 31-year-old Cambodian resident of Kbal Koh Village, Sampov Poun Commune, Koh Thom District, Kandal Province. The Ministry of Interior will take further action according to legal procedures. THMEYLOAD