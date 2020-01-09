Kandal: A gas canister explosion killed a boy and seriously injured his father in Kandal Stueng district, Kandal province on January 9, 2020.

The victim, Nem Sokol, a 37-year-old male is in a serious condition and his son, 4-year-old Kol Ravuth, died at the scene.

According to sources, before the incident the victim changing a gas bottle (13 kg) in the house when it exploded.

Authorities visited and the injured man was taken to a Phnom Penh Hospital. Images of scene: AREY