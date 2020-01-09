Sihanoukville: Provincial police chief Lieutenant General Chuon Narin said police cracked down on two drug distribution cases.

At 9:51 pm, in 1 Village, Sangkat 1, Sihanoukville, the force arrested 5 suspects; Khieu Sopheak, 16, Lim Sopanha, 21-year-old Liu Madin, 30, Yin Pai, Sang Long, 21, and seized 29 packets of narcotics, four mobile phones and one iPad.

At 4:00 am on January 9 in Village 1, Sangkat 2, Sihanoukville, a professional force detained a 36-year-old male with a quantity of drugs and a gas powered ball bearing firearm. KPS