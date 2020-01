PHNOM PENH: A Mercedes was hit by a train at 3:25 pm on January 8, 2019 in Kok Kaing commune, Sen Sok district, Phnom Penh.

According to the owner of the vehicle, he was driving a black Mercedes accompanied by two others, to visit a friend. Nobody was injured.

After the incident, the train company demanded $ 1000 in compensation from the car driver.