Phnom Penh: A car window was smashed at 2 pm on January 8, 2020, on Russian Boulevard, Ta Nguon Village, Sangkat Kakap 1, Por Sen Chey district, Phnom Penh. A female passenger was injured.

The unidentified suspect, who was riding a 100cc Korean motorcycle, is suspected of being a moto dop.

The unidentified woman was a taken to away in an ambulance.

According to the sources, the victim had been riding in the Highlander taxi from Sihanoukville to Phnom Penh, when the suspect was speeding in front of the vehicle and riding dangerously.

The taxi driver shouted some words of opinion at the suspect, who then got behind the motorbike and threw a stone at the vehicle, causing the rear window to break. The moto rider then escaped. POST NEWS