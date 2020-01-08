Phnom Penh: At 11:50 pm on 7 January 2020, Unit A1 of the Anti-

Narcotics Division investigated Karaoke No. 56, Street 230, Sangkat Teuk Laak 3, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

As a result 3 male suspects were arrested:

1- Meng Dy, 22

2 – Bunthoeun Thet, 23

3- Am unnamed 21 year old

14 kilograms of drugs were seized, including: methamphetamine (ICE), total weight of 5222.83 grams and (edit) pills (amphetamine?) weighing 8882.72 grams, equivalent to 49,054 tablets. POST NEWS