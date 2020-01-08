Kampot: People have reported from Kampot that ahotel located in the village of Kampong Bay was allowed to build up to five floors, but the owner of the hotel has built two additional floors.



The concern has once again come to Kampot, where residents of the Hotel fear that the building will eventually a problem.



Residents said that they have seen the department of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction, the authorities ban the construction four times, but the owners of the hotel continue to build and it is almost complete.



Regarding the case, Danh Sary, director of the Kampot Provincial Department of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction, told NKD News by telephone on the afternoon of January 7, 2020: “The (continued) construction of the building is strictly forbidden so that experts can look at the technical standards, the basic standards, (and that the building) can bear that weight.”

Mr. Dan Sary said that if the owner of the hotel had assured him that the building was stable and he had strong foundations.

Regarding the permit to build only five storeys and the owner of the hotel (Tran) building up to seven floors, the director of the Kampot Department of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction said that this building was only approved by the provincial authority, not by the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction because it is less than 3,000sqm.



The governor of Kampot province also said “Regardless of the people concerned about the construction issue, the provincial administration is more concerned than the people in charge of safety inspections.” In return, he set up a committee to inspect the building and is taking steps to suspend the construction of a Chinese school because of the risk of danger to no fewer than 200 students studying there.



The hotel owner could not be reached for comment on the afternoon of January 7, 2020.



It should be highlighted that the director of the Kampot Provincial Department of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction was recently replaced, while the previous director faces corruption cases.



People ask that the Kampot Provincial Department of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction, the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Land Management, Urbanization and Construction, take measures in this regard to ensure the lives of the people living near the hotel. NKD