Phnom Penh: Two Chinese men were seriously injured after a Prius they were in crashed into a lake at 9:30 pm on January 7, 2020 in Choeung Ek district.

According to sources from the scene, they first saw a silver Prius driving at speed in north-south direction. The car then collided with a streetside pole, left the road and overturned into the water. RASMEI