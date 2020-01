Phnom Penh: On Wednesday January 8, 2020, immigration officials at Phnom Penh International Airport expelled 61 Chinese nationals for telecommunication fraud (VOIP). Two special aircraft were used in the operation. Flight MF 8810, took 26 suspects, 5 of them women and Flight MU 7044 took 35 suspects, including 1 woman.

The removals were done in cooperation with the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia and Chinese police, who accompanied the suspects on the flight.

