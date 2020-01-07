Phnom Penh: Two Chinese nationals were arrested after setting fire to three houses in Phnom Penh.

The incident occured on the afternoon of January 5, 2020, at the Chinese-style barber shop (International Style) located along Monivong Boulevard. # 539, Group 1, Village 1, Boeng Keng Kang II, Boeng Keng Kang district, behind Boeung Keng II police station.

Before the incident, ZHAO JIKUI, 30, (pictured right) a Chinese man rented the apartment above the shop, (*not sure what the other man was detained for).



It is reported that he left his cooking unattended, and a fire broke out. He fled the scene immediately, as residents tried to put out the blaze, but one house was completely engulfed in flames.

Three homeowners filed a complaint at Boeung Kang II Station demanding compensation of nearly $ 50,000 from the Chinese man, who was unable to pay. The case was transferred to Phnom Penh Municipal Court for legal action. AREY