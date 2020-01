Phnom Penh January 7, 2020 is the day that the Ministry of Public Works and Transport launched its own unique registration number for vehicles. They can be arranged at Aeon Mall Sen Sok 2.

The Ministry of Public Works has stated that this unique registration number can be alphabetical or numeric, with no more than 8 digits or numbers. Above is the word Cambodia in Khmer and the bottom is Cambodia in English.

