January 6 (Renewables Now) – JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS) will be delivering photovoltaic (PV) panels for three projects in Cambodia with a combined capacity of 150 MW.

The Chinese firm’s Cheetah solar panels will be installed at two PV parks in Pursat province’s Krakor district, of 60 MW and 30 MW, respectively. The third plant, with a capacity of 60 MW, will be located in the central province of Kampong Chhnang, JinkoSolar said in a press release. The manufacturer noted that this particular type of panels has an average module efficiency of 20% and is suitable for areas with high heat and humidity.

The three solar parks will be built in line with the local government’s efforts to meet the growing energy demand in the country. Estimates by state authorities show that the electricity demand in Cambodia will expand from 1.5 GW currently to 2.3 GW by 2020 and to 2.8 GW by 2021. At present, the nation covers its power needs with hydropower and coal.