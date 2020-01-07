Siem Reap: One of the ancient roads connecting the two capitals of Angkorian capital of Yasodharapura, and the city of Hariharalaya (Roluos) is being researched.

Dr. Chhe Ratha, Acting Director of the Department of Conservation of the Temple outside the Angkor Park, said the excavation of the ancient road from Angkor to the area of Roluos is intended to be compared to the structure of other ancient roads in different locations for conservation and to revitalize this ancient road as a living heritage.

In his study of the ancient road structure, Ratha said, the team had surveyed the layout, measurements and opening of five excavated pits to learn about the techniques of road construction by Khmer ancestors. As a result, research shows that this ancient road was made of three layers of soil: a layer of sand mixed with a clay layer, a mix of laterite, sand and clay, and the top layer was a clay mix with most sand.

In addition to the ancient roadworks, there are a number of ancient bridges, according to the Ministry of Culture’s inventory and The Visual Arts (CISARK) including “The Bridge of Stone”. The bridge has never been excavated or repaired, only listed by ETIENNE AYMONIER, 1900, LUNE de la JONGERE, 1911, CHRISTOPH POTTER, 1999, and Last registered by the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts in collaboration with the French Far East School in 1995-2007.

The laterite bridge is 21 meters long, 6 meters wide and two meters high.

Som Sophea, technical officer of the department of conservation of the temple outside the Angkor park, also said that the era of bridge construction is unknown. According to historical events, the ancient route can be traced to two periods. First, the reign of Yasovarman I, who ruled from 889 to 910 AD. He moved two cities to build a new capital in the region of Angkor with Phnom Bakheng in the center. Later, in 893, he returned to the construction of the Lo Lai temple dedicated to his ancestors. The second was probably built in the time of Jayavarman VII, who ruled from 1181 to 1218 AD.

This ancient road and bridge was intended to be a crossroads connecting Angkor to Rolous.

The bridge is part of the structure of each ancient road, always with a canal on either side of the road and located at the pond, the temple, the temple, the temple Treats along the way.

After the excavation of the ancient road structure, the Apsara Authority will consider launching a conservation and development project to promote the value of this ancient road and possibly restore parts.

In addition, it will continue to explore other artifacts outside of Angkor Park to promote ancient bridges and ancient structures for the next generation. KPT