PHNOM PENH: On January 5, 2020 at 9:30 pm, police detained a suspect, Li Li Tay Chhe, a 41-year-old Chinese/Taiwanese man who ran an internet shop in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok.

Later the police force in Sen Sok, in collaboration with the Anti-Drug Office detained a female suspect named Si Ay Lee (or Shi Yi), who again is either Taiwanese or Chinese (depending on source) at 1:30 pm on January 6, 2020 after she went to the same address. Both tested positive for drug use.

A ZORAKIM 906 (blank firing gun) and another handgun (also appears to be a blank or gas gun) were seized, along with packets of drugs and chemicals believed to be used to produce narcotics.

The suspects are currently being detained at the Sen Sok district police headquarters for further legal action. TVFB