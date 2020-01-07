Crime FEATURED Latest 

Aussie Ex-Teacher Over Stays

cne0 Views 0 Comments , ,

Phnom Penh: On January 6, 2020, at 9:20 pm, a foreigner named THOREN MARK JEFFERSON, a 54-year-old Australian, went to the Immigration office in Phnom Penh asking the authorities to help him return home, as he cannot afford to pay for his visa.

The office then found out that he had entered the Kingdom of Cambodia on 18.01-2018 via Bavet. While staying in Cambodia, he worked as a teacher at a Western school and quit his job. He is currently unemployed, sleeping in public and has over stayed his visa for four months and 24 days. (Expired 13.08-2019).

He was sent to the Department of Investigation and Implementation of Immigration Department. POST NEWS

You May Also Like

Murder-Suicide In Kampong Thom

cne0

Chinese Suicide in Sihanoukville

cne1

On Duty Armed Cop Kills One in Sihanoukville Crash

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *