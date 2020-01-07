Phnom Penh: On January 6, 2020, at 9:20 pm, a foreigner named THOREN MARK JEFFERSON, a 54-year-old Australian, went to the Immigration office in Phnom Penh asking the authorities to help him return home, as he cannot afford to pay for his visa.

The office then found out that he had entered the Kingdom of Cambodia on 18.01-2018 via Bavet. While staying in Cambodia, he worked as a teacher at a Western school and quit his job. He is currently unemployed, sleeping in public and has over stayed his visa for four months and 24 days. (Expired 13.08-2019).

He was sent to the Department of Investigation and Implementation of Immigration Department. POST NEWS