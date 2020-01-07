56 Detained In Slot Machine Crackdown
Sihanoukville: At about 20:30 on 6 January 2020, a police operation raided 4 locations in Sangkat 3, City, Sihanoukville for gambling offences.
Tae Chong Hoa Recreation Center in Village 1, Sangkat 3, run by NENG CHUN PING a 28 year old Chinese woman: 6 game tables , 30 slots , 30 machines , 17 players (1 woman) , 6 Chinese staff ( 4 women ) cash and motorcycles were taken away.
The second location was raided just after midnight on 07 January 2020, in Group 2 Village 1 District 3. MENG Yao Peng, a 25 year old Chinese man was found running a room with fish game tables and slot machines. 5 employees and several thousand dollars were taken.
Third was in Group 2 Village 1 District 3. Xu Yi BIAO. a 21-year- old Chinese male was found running a fish game table and several other machines.
Finally a room run by Ing Guangxi 36-year- old male Chinese male had 5 game tables and many kinds of slot machine. The boss was arrested along with 4 employees and 23 players.
In total:
–56 people, including 20 Khmer ( female 5 ) , 36 Chinese ( female1 )
–15 table fish games
– 60 slot machines
– $ 18,938
– Khmer money 2,830 ,000 ៛
– (?) motorcycles, 3 cars
–39 cell phones
–5 spreadsheets and some files
–1300 game coins
– A large number of gaming promotion cards.
The suspects were brought for questioning and the machines taken away awaiting further action. TDN