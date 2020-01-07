Crime FEATURED Latest 

56 Detained In Slot Machine Crackdown

cne6 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Sihanoukville: At about 20:30 on 6 January 2020, a police operation raided 4 locations in Sangkat 3, City, Sihanoukville for gambling offences.

Tae Chong Hoa Recreation Center in Village 1, Sangkat 3, run by NENG CHUN PING a 28 year old Chinese woman: 6 game tables , 30 slots , 30 machines , 17 players (1 woman) , 6 Chinese staff ( 4 women ) cash and motorcycles were taken away.

The second location was raided just after midnight on 07 January 2020, in Group 2 Village 1 District 3. MENG Yao Peng, a 25 year old Chinese man was found running a room with fish game tables and slot machines. 5 employees and several thousand dollars were taken.

Third was in Group 2 Village 1 District 3. Xu Yi BIAO. a 21-year- old Chinese male was found running a fish game table and several other machines.

Finally a room run by Ing Guangxi 36-year- old male Chinese male had 5 game tables and many kinds of slot machine. The boss was arrested along with 4 employees and 23 players.

In total:

56 people, including 20 Khmer ( female 5 ) , 36 Chinese ( female1 )

15 table fish games

 60 slot machines

 $ 18,938

 Khmer money 2,830 ,000 ៛

 (?) motorcycles, 3 cars

39 cell phones

5 spreadsheets and some files

1300 game coins

 A large number of gaming promotion cards.

The suspects were brought for questioning and the machines taken away awaiting further action. TDN

You May Also Like

Beverage Bosses Accused of $2 Million Theft

cne0

Another Cold Snap Coming 26-29 December

cne0

Flood Photos From Across The Kingdom

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *