Sihanoukville: At about 20:30 on 6 January 2020, a police operation raided 4 locations in Sangkat 3, City, Sihanoukville for gambling offences.

Tae Chong Hoa Recreation Center in Village 1, Sangkat 3, run by NENG CHUN PING a 28 year old Chinese woman: 6 game tables , 30 slots , 30 machines , 17 players (1 woman) , 6 Chinese staff ( 4 women ) cash and motorcycles were taken away.

The second location was raided just after midnight on 07 January 2020, in Group 2 Village 1 District 3. MENG Yao Peng, a 25 year old Chinese man was found running a room with fish game tables and slot machines. 5 employees and several thousand dollars were taken.

Third was in Group 2 Village 1 District 3. Xu Yi BIAO. a 21-year- old Chinese male was found running a fish game table and several other machines.

Finally a room run by Ing Guangxi 36-year- old male Chinese male had 5 game tables and many kinds of slot machine. The boss was arrested along with 4 employees and 23 players.

In total:

–56 people, including 20 Khmer ( female 5 ) , 36 Chinese ( female1 )

–15 table fish games

– 60 slot machines

– $ 18,938

– Khmer money 2,830 ,000 ៛

– (?) motorcycles, 3 cars

–39 cell phones

–5 spreadsheets and some files

–1300 game coins

– A large number of gaming promotion cards.

The suspects were brought for questioning and the machines taken away awaiting further action. TDN