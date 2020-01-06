Sihanoukville: A fatal accident was caused by a white 570 at 5:30 pm on Sunday, January 5, 2020, after the driver had finished drinking on the beach at Ream.

The accident happened on Ream coast in Ong village, Ream commune, Prey Nop district, Preah Sihanouk province.

The daughter of a military officer working at a Ream navy school was reported to have been killed. At least one other person was seriously injured (possibly killed).



The victim’s relatives have asked the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Court officials for justice and help to bring the perpetrators to court for a favorable legal trial.

The source said that the driver of the car was a former bank employee in Sihanoukville and was drunk.

It is not clear what happened to the driver. However, the source says that Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police has not yet brought him in.

(Source direct quote): People living in Preah Sihanouk province are waiting for action by the police, military police, and especially the provincial court to enforce the law. And that the driver of the car, drunk driver in the crash, will be brought to justice? AREY