Poipet: A man set fire to a clinic during the middle of a day in Banteay Meanchey province.

According to preliminary reports, a man carrying a bottle of gasoline walked into a private clinic on the afternoon of January 6, 2019, in Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City.

The above mentioned clinic is owned by Moul Sary and his wife, Chreng Chanto.

According to the owner, the unidentified man walked into his clinic and poured the gasoline in the front room and lit it.

Luckily the fire did not spread, but caused some fire damage. The woman, who owns the clinic, claimed that she never had any conflicts with the attacker, who lived in the neighborhood.

The suspect was taken to the military police station 568 Poipet City and detained.

Residents said the perpetrator may have suffered a mental breakdown. MCPN