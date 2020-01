PHNOM PENH – On January 5, 2020, authorities arrested a suspect for intentional violence. The unidentified man (nationality uncertain, does not appear to be Khmer) allegedly punched his victim, threw rocks and slashed the roof of an Indian tuk tuk.

The incident occurred in front of a rented house at # 8, Street 562, Group 44, Village 11, Boeung Kak 1, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh, January 5, 2020 at about 1:20 pm. POST NEWS