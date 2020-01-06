Phnom Penh: Chinese nationals had a gunfight on January 2, 2020, in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Sen Sok District.

Before the incident, two or three Chinese men were arguing and one fired four or five shots at the victim. The victim, who was not identified, was wounded, but ran into a property. According to the source, the police and criminal experts in Sen Sok district arrived at the scene but did not find any people.

The victim was then found inside, and several bullets and blood traces were found throughout the house.

At 9 pm on the same day police arrested a suspect named CHIANG CHUN YI, 40, on Preah Sisowath Quay River front in Sangkat Kandal Market 1, Daun Penh District.

After detaining the suspect, he told the cops that he was not the shooter, but his accomplice. The suspect was temporarily detained at the Sen Sok district police station.

Authorities will continue the search for the other perpetrators and bring them to legal punishment. MPCN