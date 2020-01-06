Battambang: Villagers in Tuol Ta Ek village found the body of a man on the train line.

According to residents, the victim went missing at 9 pm on January 5, 2020, after drinking.

On the morning of January 6, 2020, at 4:00 am, the police were informed that there was a victim named Unun Sokunthea, a 31-year-old male lying dead on the tracks.

The case occurred in Toul Ta Ek village, Sangkat Toul Ta Ek, Battambang city.

A special team from the Battambang Municipal Police Inspectorate arrived at the scene to perform an autopsy on the victim and concluded that the case was an accident, not a homicide as claimed by the family. TNN