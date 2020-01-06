Battambang: The bodies of a family of five people who were killed on the site of a construction collapse have been returned to families for a traditional funeral.

They were named as:

30-year-old Seang Soeung (husband).

22-year-old Tevy (wife)

26-year-old Rachna Selay, 26, (brother)

7-year-old Soeung Soth (child).

3-month-old Srey Sreyna (child).

All five were from Snuol Kang village, Boeung Pring commune, Thmor Kol district, Battambang province. POST NEWS