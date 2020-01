Sihanoukville: There was a fatal accident at 11:35 pm on January 4, 2020 along National Road 4 between Km 204-205, Smach Deng village, Ream commune, Prey Nup district, Preah Sihanouk province.

A HONDA SCOOPY rider, a 22 year old member of Phnom Penh Gendarmerie was killed, and a truck driver died in bis cab.

The truck was driving from Sihanoukville to Phnom Penh when it hit motorcycle, overturned and burst into flames. POST NEWS