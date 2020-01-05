Phnom Penh: On July 4, 2017, Minister of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction, Chea Sophara, held a meeting on the study of design and construction projects. At the meeting, he laid out measures for all construction companies and contractors in Cambodia saying workers are not allowed to stay in any building under construction.

At that meeting, Mr. Chea Sophara advised all companies and subcontractors to build safe and healthy accommodation for workers. He warned that laws maybe be used against those who do not comply.

“There is no shelter for workers in the building, which is currently unavailable,” the minister said. “There has been guidance, but it has not been fully implemented yet. ”

In addition, the Minister urged all construction companies and subcontractors to adhere to regulatory norms, technical standards and ethical codes of conduct. He also told the authorities to control their land for illegal constructions, not allow them to be built and comply with the law. He also ordered the local land officer to inspect every construction site and, in the event of problems, must take responsibility for his own territory.

KBN