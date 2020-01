Sihanoukville: There was yet another case of a young Chinese man dying from a fall. The incident occurred at 12:35 pm on January 5, 2020, when a man went off the 12th floor of Xin Yong Lee Hotel Group 17, Village 4, Sangkat 4, City / Sihanoukville.

The victim was named WU JINNONG, a 27-year-old male

At time of writing, the corpse remains in the same place waiting for the competent authorities to conduct an autopsy. POST