Bavet: A Vietnamese and Chinese suspect were arrested in Bavet City in Svay Rieng province.

The pair were arrested with cooperation from Cambodian and Vietnamese police at 1.30 am on 2 January 2020.

Keo Sotha, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Svay Rieng Province, said that the competent authorities received information from the Vietnamese side in the case of cross-border drug trafficking across the border into Tay Ninh province. A 25-year-old Vietnamese woman named Nguyen Thingoc Bich was questioned by Vietnamese police and confessed that she had taken the drugs from 25-year-old Wendusu, a Chinese man in Bavet City, Svay Rieng province.

Cambodian forces searched for the suspect, Wendusu, and went to his room, where they found over a kilo of drugs including methamphetamine, MDMA and some packaging materials. The Chinese man said the drugs were taken from Phnom Penh to cross the border to Vietnam. MCHN