5 Confirmed Dead In Kep Collapse

Kep: As of 5 am on January 4, 2020, a total of 23 people had been removed from the collapsed building, five of them dead, including three women, according to a statement issued by the Kep provincial administration on the morning of January 4, 2020.


Kep provincial administration confirmed that at 4:15 pm on January 3, 2020, there was a collapse of a building under construction on 6 floors located in Kep Village, Sangkat Kep, Kep City, Kep Province.

A large team from various units are still working to rescue any more victims trapped in the debris of the site. NKD

