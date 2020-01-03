Battambang: On the afternoon of January 2, 2020, the Battambang Provincial Hall held a discussion on the construction of a new bridge next to the Old Stone Bridge in Battambang, which will be preserved.

Provincial Governor Nguon Ratanak says the old stone bridge is located in front of the old Battambang Provincial Hall, and was built in 1916, and is in a dangerous state.

A new stone bridge is planned to be built about 10 meters south of the old bridge, and repairs will be made to the foundations under the old structure.

The construction is awaiting the decision of the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, and construction could begin as early as the end of January. SOURCE