Phnom Penh: The Municipal Court on January 3, 2020, handed down a 10-year-old sentence to Lieutenant Colonel Duong Nary, a former deputy director of the Ministry of Interior’s criminal department.

He was indicted on charges of attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon in Chbar Ampov district on May 2, 2019, under articles 27, article 199 of the Penal Code and Article 20 of the Law on Management of Weapons.

He fired 5 shots at following an argument at 1 am on May 02, 2019, on Street 363. TNN