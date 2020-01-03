Crime FEATURED Latest 

More Deportations To China

Phnom Penh: On the morning of January 3, 2020, seven Chinese nationals were expelled from the country by immigration.

They were named as:
1- NI MINGDONG Male.
2- WANG JINLON Male name.
3- NI JIANWEN Male.
4- ZHANG MENG male.
5- NI JIANHE Male.
6-SHAN LIANG Female.
7- XU ZHONG GUI Male

The department chief said that the above suspects were arrested fot telecommunication fraud, and have been banned by the Ministry of Interior from returnning to the Kingdom of Cambodia for 3 years.

They left on 3 flights with a total of 22 Chinese security personnel who came to accompany them back to China. POST NEWS

