Preah Sihanouk: A man died after a crasj on National Road 4 between Kilometer 179-180 in Veal Rin commune, Prey Nop district, Preah Sihanouk province, in the early hours of January 3, 2020.

Local authorities say a black LEXUS LX470, 2N-3111, was driven by a 53 year old old resident of Tumnup Rolork commune, Stueng Hav district, Preah Sihanouk province.

The car collided with a central divider, a source said and burst into flames. The driver was killed on the spot and the body was handed over to the family for a traditional funeral. SOURCE