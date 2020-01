A transgender person was arrested for robbery at 1:40 am on January 3, 2020 on Street 19, Daun Penh District, Phnom Penh.

The arrested suspect, 22-year-old Oeurn Mao, stole a tablet from a 48-year-old Australian national, who forgot to lock the door.

The suspect walked into the victim’s house, stole the tablet, but was seen by the victim, who gave chase him. A police patrol spotted them and detained the suspect for questioning. KPT