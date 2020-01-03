Norodom Ranariddh celebrated his 76th birthday on January 2. He is the second son of Norodom Sihanouk of Cambodia and a half-brother of the current king, Norodom Sihamoni.

He was the First Prime Minister of Cambodia following the restoration of the monarchy, serving between 1993 and 1997, and subsequently as the President of the National Assembly between 1998 and 2006.

