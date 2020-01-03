Phnom Penh: A Chinese driver hit a motorbike at around 9 pm on January 2, 2020 nearDepot Market, Sangkat Phsar Depot I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to eyewitnesses, the white MAZDA BT50, Phnom Penh license plate 2AT-8318, was driven by a Chinese man and three passengers.

It hit a HONDA DREAM 2008, causing injuries but did not stop, and then hit a white NEX motorbike as the driver attempted to escape. The car pulled along for some distance, but luckily the motorcyclist managed to jump away with minor injuries.

Many of the people who saw the incident were furious and started attacking the car, but cops arrived quickly and detained the four Chinese at Phnom Penh traffic police for questioning.

SOURCE: HOT NEWS UPDATE: More photos