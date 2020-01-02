Phnom Penh: A protest took place at 2:30 pm on January 2 , 2020 in front of the Cintri Company, # 442 D Monivong Blvd, Sangkat Tonle Basac, Khan Chamkar Morn .

According personnel who participated in the protest, on the afternoon of 30 December 2019, at 2 pm Cintri Cambodia called a termination meeting for some office staff aboout termination of employee contracts.

The company offered 50% of salary, but terminated employees demanded a 100% payment in full with the Labor Law.

Therefore, they protested to ask the Phnom Penh Municipal Administration to intervene in dealing with the employment termination of contracts by the company from January 1 , 2020 .

At about 3:30 pm , Phnom Penh deputy governor Huot Hay addressed the Cintri staff, requesting the company staff and requesting until January 15 , 2020 to negotiate. Apparently, staff had agreed to the request of the deputy governor and left by 5 pm. TDN