Reported Foreigner Deaths 2019

At least 268 foreign nationals from 36 countries died in Cambodia in 2019, according to CNE’s unofficial records taken from press releases and information sent. The number is believed to be higher.

A total of 243 men and 24 women (1 gender unknown) were reported to have passed away, 80 more than in 2018.

91 Chinese nationals died, compared with 27 the year before. 29 British nationals (up from 13) and 17 from USA (down from 22) also passed away.

101 deaths were reported in the capital, with 44 and 42 in Sihanoukville and Siem Reap respectively.

Heart attacks were given as the cause of death in 65 cases, 33 were unknown/unreported cause and 27 were killed in traffic accidents. The average age was 48.9. Illegal drugs were implicated in at least 20 deaths.

Country20192018
China9127
UK2913
USA1722
Vietnam155
France107
Korea98
Germany713
Australia711
Japan74
Canada72
Russia51
Thailand57
Finland43
South Africa30
New Zealand30
Norway30
Nigeria31
Malaysia30
India31
Indonesia23
Israel30
Philippines21
Singapore21
Italy20
Belgium22
Switzerland21
Denmark11
Ukraine11
Austria10
Mauritius10
Argentina11
Sweden10
Taiwan11
Poland10
Ireland10
Sri Lanka10
Unknown14 

