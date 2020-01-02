At least 268 foreign nationals from 36 countries died in Cambodia in 2019, according to CNE’s unofficial records taken from press releases and information sent. The number is believed to be higher.

A total of 243 men and 24 women (1 gender unknown) were reported to have passed away, 80 more than in 2018.

91 Chinese nationals died, compared with 27 the year before. 29 British nationals (up from 13) and 17 from USA (down from 22) also passed away.

101 deaths were reported in the capital, with 44 and 42 in Sihanoukville and Siem Reap respectively.

Heart attacks were given as the cause of death in 65 cases, 33 were unknown/unreported cause and 27 were killed in traffic accidents. The average age was 48.9. Illegal drugs were implicated in at least 20 deaths.

All reports broken down can be seen HERE