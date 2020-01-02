Siem Reap: On January 1, 2020 at 4:00 pm in Khum Phnom Phnom, Svay Leu district, Siem Reap province, a car collided with a motorcycle.

The 2018 MITSUBISHI TRITON 2018 right-hand steering wheel with RCAF plates 2-4390, was driven by Pech, 45, from Svay Leu District, Siem Reap.



The 2010 HONDA DREAM motorbike, ridden by a 34-year-old woman was carrying 3 children. The rider and a 5 year old boy died at the scene. An, 11 year old girl and another 5 year old boy were seriously injured.

The car driver was reported to have been drunk.

After the incident, the competent authorities visited the site to collect the evidence for the police station of Svay Leu district, while the bodies were returned to the family for a traditional ceremony. POST NEWS