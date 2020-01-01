Kampong Speu: A man was found dead in the middle of a rice field in a suspected case of murder. The incident occurred in Vor Sar commune, Samrong Tong district, Kampong Speu province on the morning of January 1, 2020.

Vann Leng Huong, a district police chief, said 24-year-old Roeun Sarith, of Vor Sar village was found dead with many broken bones.

Six people were arrested for questioning. SOURCE

* A CNE source from the area said that the young man was a troublesome character in the village, and had recently been acting crazy, probably due to drug use. The victim had attacked at least two villagers with a sword and farming tool on separate occasions in the past few weeks, but local police were reluctant to take serious action.

