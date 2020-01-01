Crime FEATURED Latest Tourism 

The Unofficial Over Stayer Numbers 2019

These numbers are not in any way official, but have been collected from various reported sources. The numbers are certainly higher, as many don’t make the news.

Numbers of Vietnamese are massively higher, as are Chinese (those who get arrested for other crimes may not have valid visa/passports either).

According to the collected data, at least 289 foreign nationals from 38 countries were found to be in breach of immigration rules in 2019. Many more have had to pay fines of $10 for each day after visa expiry.

DON’T LET YOUR VISA EXPIRE! For a detailed breakdown of the Cambodian visa system, READ HERE

If you don’t, your run a high risk of being named and shamed with a lovely photo next to the Ponchentong DoI sign. And, while we don’t put up your passport details, the Khmer press have no such quibbles.

CountryPeople #Provinces Caught    
Vietnam86PPKPC   
China76RTKPPKPSSTTSVR
India16SVRPPSR  
UK 12PPKPTSR  
Nepal9KPSSRSVR  
Korea9PPSRODM  
Russian8PPSHKKEP(Turkmenistan with RU PP) 
USA7PP    
Nigeria6PPSR   
Germany6PPSR   
Australia5PP    
New Zealand4PPIncludes a kid   
Turkey 4PPSR   
Philippines4PP    
France4PPKep   
Austria3SR    
Ukraine- 3KepSR   
Brazil 2PP    
Sweden2PPSR   
Bangladesh2PP    
Denmark2PP    
South Africa2PPsame guy twice   
Singapore2SRPP   
Pakistan1PP    
Laos1PP    
Italy 1KPS    
Uzbekistan1SHK    
Canada1PP    
Norway1KPT    
Croatia1PP    
Netherlands1PP    
Finland1PP    
Iceland1SR    
Liberia1PP    
Kyrgyzstan1PP    
Portugal1PP    
Ghana1PP    
Algeria1PP    

