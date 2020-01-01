These numbers are not in any way official, but have been collected from various reported sources. The numbers are certainly higher, as many don’t make the news.

Numbers of Vietnamese are massively higher, as are Chinese (those who get arrested for other crimes may not have valid visa/passports either).

According to the collected data, at least 289 foreign nationals from 38 countries were found to be in breach of immigration rules in 2019. Many more have had to pay fines of $10 for each day after visa expiry.

DON'T LET YOUR VISA EXPIRE!

If you don’t, your run a high risk of being named and shamed with a lovely photo next to the Ponchentong DoI sign. And, while we don’t put up your passport details, the Khmer press have no such quibbles.