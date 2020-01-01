Kompong Speu: A fatal traffic accident on National Road 41 between Km 27-28 occurred in Anlong Chroung village late on the evening of December 31, 2019. Eight people are reported as being killed, and nine seriously injured.

A minivan taxi was hit by a HINO truck carrying cement. The truck driver escaped.

The victims were escorted by police by ambulance to Kong Pisey hospital. Kampong Speu Hospital and to Phnom Penh.

At 2:00 am on January 1, 2020, the families of the deceased had taken the dead to their respective homes for funeral ceremonies. The police would like to extend deepest condolences to the families of all the victims of the accident.

Please respect the traffic rules. Photos of scene (graphic) PPR

