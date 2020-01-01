Battambang: A 33-year-old man from Roka village, Roka commune, Sangke district, Battambang has been arrested over the murder of Hang Horn, whose body was discovered on December 30.

On the 31st of December, the provincial police decided to detain the suspect after finding out the identity of the victim just hours before. Colonel Aun Fai, Chief of Police of Battambang Provincial Police, said that until the morning of January 1, 2020, the suspect, named as Sorn Dam, confessed to killing the victim.

The reason for the murder was because the pair were having a secret relationship and the victim wanted him to leave his wife (her sister).

Source: Battambang Police