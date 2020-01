Battambang: On December 31, 2019, at about 3:00 pm, a teenager went to clear a field near Phnom Vai village, Taek commune, Samlot district, Battambang province. A buried landmine exploded, causing serious foot injuries.

The victim was identified as Oeun Sao, a 16-year-old male.

After the incident, the victim was taken to hospital. POST NEWS