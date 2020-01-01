PHNOM PENH: Three suspects have been arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and distributing drugs in Trapeang Thleung 3 village, in Chom Chao 1, Khan Por Senchey.

The three suspects are:

1. Sathinen (?)

2. Peng Sekong (aka Ha) male, 41 years old

3 – Touch Peou, female, 21 years old.



A BERETTA, 34 rounds of ammunition, a quantity of meth, 2 knives, 1

and some drug paraphernalia were seized.

After questioning, the three suspects confessed that they were illegally distributing drugs and using firearms.



The three suspects have now been sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Gendarmerie’s Office of Drug Abuse Research for questioning and to file a case for sentencing. POST NEWS