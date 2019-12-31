Phnom Penh: A woman driving a Prius crashed into two motorbikes and and a shop front causing serious damage.



The incident occurred at 7:40 pm on December 30, 2019 along the corner of 146th Street in Sangkat Phsar Kandal 1, Daun Penh district, Phnom Penh.

According to the source, before the incident, a woman driving the car with license plate 2BE-1476 in the north-south direction lost control and left the road and hit the motorbikes and a phone shop. Luckily no injuries were reported.

After the incident, authorities arrived at the scene and measured and took the vehicle away to await further settlement. TVFB