Phnom Penh: A foreigner smashed a car and threw rocks at people on the street, at 10:00 am, December 31, 2019, in front of Boeung Trabek Market, Sangkat Boeung Trabek, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, the unidentified white foreign male was hanging around on the sidewalk. Later, a black TUNDRA car stopped to enter Boeung Trabek market and was hit by stones thrown by the man.

Boeng Trabek Police arrived and detained the man at Phnom Penh Immigration Office for further action. Police reported that the foreigner was a drug addict. SOURCE