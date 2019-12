Phnom Penh: A Porsche hit a central divider on 31 December 2019, along located along Mao Tse Tung/ corner of Street 193 Sangkat Toul Svay Prey I, Khan BKKK, Phnom Penh.

The driver was rescued and was immediately taken to the hospital.

Before the crash, the white PORSCHE Cayenne without license plates was driven by a woman was traveling along MTT in a south-to-north direction at high speed

The car then struck the concrete divider and overturned,.