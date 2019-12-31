Battambang: Provincial police this morning named the woman who was found dead on December 30, 2019 in a field in Chamkar Samrong 2, Sangkat Chamkar Samrong, Battambang City.

On December 31, 2019, the body has been identified as 39-year-old Hang Horn, a resident of Roka village, Roka commune, Sangke district, Battambang province. Police are now handing over the body to the family for a traditional funeral.

A statement said ” ….the Commissioner of Police of Battambang would like to thank all participants for providing information to all people in the community, especially for monitoring and helping disseminate information through social media. All persons involved in this case, please make sure that the information is appropriate…..

“On behalf of the Commissioner of Police of Battambang Province, we would like to extend our condolences to the families of the deceased and make a solemn vow to find out the truth in this case and to bring the perpetrators to (justice)” KBN