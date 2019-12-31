Bavet: A Filipino man is accused of scamming $18,109 and fleeing from Siem Reap to cross border to Vietnam when he was arrested by immigration police at Bavet International Gate.

The suspect was arrested on the evening of December 27, 2019 at the Bavet International Gate near the border with Vietnam and handed over to the authorities Siem Reap. According to Deputy Commissioner Chea Kim San, the $ 18,109 fraud case took place in Siem Reap province and another male and female suspect managed to escape. (*The woman seems to be related to this arrest)

The fraud was reported to have been committed on October 18, 2019 in a rented house in Sala Kanseng Village, Svay Dongkom, Siem Reap City.

The Philippine national was names as Sison Manuel Garcia, 73, who was staying in Boeng Tumpun Commune, Meanchey District, Phnom Penh.

When questioned, he said that he and three others lured foreign tourists to play rigged games of poker to take their money.

They have been active in Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Vietnam and Bangkok in Thailand and were implicated in 49 offences. The suspect was temporarily detained at the provincial police station to prepare to put a case file before provincial court. KOHSANTEPHEAP