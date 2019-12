Phnom Penh: Lastly, Sin Sophal (known as Da), 35, was sentenced to life in prison under Article 200 of the Penal Code, and ordered to pay civil reimbursement of 120 million riels ($30,000) by the Phnom Penh Court on the morning on December 31.

The woman was found guilty of killing┬áKim Yana, 40, after she couldn’t pay back a debt to the victim.

The body was then dismembered inside Alamo Cafe and thrown in pieces into the river.