Crime FEATURED Latest 

Young Woman Murdered In Battambang City

cne0 Views 0 Comments , ,

Battambang: A body was found at around 10 am on December 30, 2019 in Chamkar Samrong village, Battambang city.

The unidentified woman was in her mid-20s, and was found naked lying face down close to the road.

Initial reports say that she was strangled, and police are investigating whether a sexual assault also took place.

A construction worker near the scene, said that at about 9:30 pm on the 29th, it was seen that two men and women were seen on a motorbike near the scene.

A black RX 300 was also spotted in the area.

A hunt is now underway to find those responsible.

AREY

You May Also Like

Snake Charming Trick Goes Awry (Video)

cne2

Chinese Otres Murder Update

cne0

Thais Ban Cambodian Pigs And Pork

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *